Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to announce $29.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.28 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $26.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $97.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.28 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 365,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,900. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $238.72 million and a PE ratio of 21.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

