Brokerages Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

