Brokerages Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
