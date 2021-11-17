Brokerages Anticipate Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

LICY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,417. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

