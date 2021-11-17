Brokerages Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will report $24.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $87.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $88.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.28 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $121.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

MKFG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,278. Markforged has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33.

