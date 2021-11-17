Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $51.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the highest is $52.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $47.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $195.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210.97 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.98. 1,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.