Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Rogers reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 257.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 154,845 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at $8,394,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.06. The company had a trading volume of 694,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $273.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

