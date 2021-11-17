Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.81. Sysco reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 311.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.63. 161,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,216. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

