Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.70 million and the lowest is $110.10 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $104.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $401.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $401.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $440.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $123,685. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 328,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,312. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.16.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

