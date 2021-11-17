Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

Coupa Software stock traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,854 shares of company stock worth $29,506,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 49.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,037,000. JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

