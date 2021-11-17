Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $30.83

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after buying an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,444,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OFC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,299. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.