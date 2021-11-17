Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Target Price at $32.30

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.
DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DRNA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.
