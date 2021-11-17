Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Target Price at $32.30

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 158,795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 122.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 765,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 575,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 294,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 329,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 266,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

