Brokerages Set EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $14.25

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

EVgo stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,602,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,520. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 42.77, a current ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

