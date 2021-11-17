Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target at $11.92

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

GDDFF traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

