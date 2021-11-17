Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) PT at $107.17

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $2,012,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after buying an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JOYY by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.