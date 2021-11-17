Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $44.83

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.62. 781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,984. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.