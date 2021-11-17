Brokers Offer Predictions for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $521.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.