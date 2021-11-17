Brokers Set Expectations for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $29.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

