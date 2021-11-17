Brokers Set Expectations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.