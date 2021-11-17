Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,411. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $323,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,952. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

