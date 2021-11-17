BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,273. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

