BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. BTRS has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

