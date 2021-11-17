Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,396.62

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,396.62 ($18.25) and traded as low as GBX 821 ($10.73). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.91), with a volume of 175,128 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 814.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is -0.78%.

In other news, insider Robert Gillespie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

Burford Capital Company Profile (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

