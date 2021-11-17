BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BWXT stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Truist Securities reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.