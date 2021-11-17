BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $24,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $448,797. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

