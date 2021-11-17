C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 5.7% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $49.95. 48,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,300,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,560,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,264,531 shares of company stock worth $60,249,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $38,312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 942.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 533,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

