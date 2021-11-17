C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCCC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

CCCC stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.54.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

