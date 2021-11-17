Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.00. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,083. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

