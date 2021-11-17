CAE Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.56.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$36.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.61. The stock has a market cap of C$11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 92.89.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

