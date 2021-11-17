Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 241.0% from the October 14th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CHY stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after buying an additional 278,458 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 606,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

