Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 241.0% from the October 14th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CHY stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $17.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.