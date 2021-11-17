Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 138.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 280.49%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

