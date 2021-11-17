Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,200 shares, a growth of 60,528.6% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

