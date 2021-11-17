California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after purchasing an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 83.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock worth $2,359,132. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $55.71.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.