California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NMI worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 159.8% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

