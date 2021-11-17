California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cohu worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 37.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cohu by 32.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 296,880 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cohu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $475,050. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

COHU stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

