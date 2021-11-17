California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

