California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,615 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $58,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

