Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELY. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.55.

ELY stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

