Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 429.0% from the October 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CCORF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

