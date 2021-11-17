Canaccord Genuity Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$0.20

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TSE TV opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.