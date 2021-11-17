Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.