Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.00

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$340.00 and last traded at C$340.00, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$330.00.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$20.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$272.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$261.47.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.