Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

COK has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.50 ($77.06).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of Cancom stock traded up €1.28 ($1.51) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €62.00 ($72.94). The stock had a trading volume of 99,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Cancom has a 1 year low of €42.68 ($50.21) and a 1 year high of €63.18 ($74.33).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.