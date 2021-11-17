Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GOEV opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Canoo has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Get Canoo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the third quarter worth $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Canoo by 138.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 422,393 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.