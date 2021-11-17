Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 9.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 34,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,444,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Several research analysts have commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

