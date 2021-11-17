Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

GOCO stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.33. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.