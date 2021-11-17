CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 473.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

ETN opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

