CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $453.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $322.50 and a twelve month high of $454.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.