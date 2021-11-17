CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

