Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.74 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $62.65 billion and approximately $2.74 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00175105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002802 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.15 or 0.00516930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00076227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

