Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.36

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Several research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

